In pictures: Gravity Grand Prix 2017

A Donald Trump effigy, Back to the Future’s Delorean time machine and a giant pram whizzed down Church Road and Spring Lane on Sunday for the 11th annual Gravity Grand Prix.

The event, organised by the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, sees racers rolling down the racecourse as fast as possible in their homemade go-karts.

Designs included race cars ejecting plumes of coloured smoke, a Thames Valley Police go-kart and Buzz Lightyear’s buggy.

The Piston Broke Club’s Rob Burn won the Spirit of the Event title with Robert’s Rocket, and Karim Dhamani’s Lemus IV bagged the Fastest Time title, completing the course in one minute 12 seconds.

Best Engineered Kart went to Slipper One, entered by Guy Wootten from Cookham Dean’s Wootten’s Boatyard, and Mike Reekie’s Trumpty Dumpty, which was chased by runners in Mexican attire, was crowned Best Novelty Kart.

This year saw 33 entrants taking part, a new record for the event.

Among the spectators was Cookham resident and TV hard man Ross Kemp, who helped push some of the karts and presented prizes.

Race controller Peter Austen said: “The day was very successful, with large crowds turning out to watch, despite the threatening weather.

“Our sincere thanks go to all who came and supported the event and especially those who stayed to the bitter end.”

Collections are still being counted but organisers expect to meet their £15,000 target which will go to Thames Valley Air Ambulance.