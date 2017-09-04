In pictures: Cookham Regatta 2017

Dragon boats and canoe-cats raced on the Thames on Saturday as villagers enjoyed a warm day on the riverside.

It was part of the 29th Cookham Regatta, which is organised jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow Thames and Cookham Bridge.

Each year a main beneficiary is picked to receive money raised from the event and this year it is the Alzheimer’s Dementia Support group.

Marlow Thames’ Mike Cannon, 72, who was working on the PA system, said: “It is a good, fun day.

“It is a lot of work for the organisers.

“The numbers (of people) should come in quite well.

“For me, it is about looking around, seeing people enjoy themselves.”

Dragon boats are crewed by 10 paddlers and a drummer, and canoe-cats – two crafts joined together as a catamaran - are manned by seven people.

The boat competitions ran alongside volleyball, tug-of-war and funny walk events, which took place on Marsh Meadow near Cookham High Street.

Other events for the 3,000-strong crowd to enjoy included the ‘Fun Dog Show’, a silent auction and a bungee trampoline.

Organisers expected to raise about £12,000 for various charities selected by the rotary clubs.

The main event winners were: