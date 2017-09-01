Application to build homes on Poundfield in Cookham withdrawn

An appeal to gain permission to build 28 homes on Poundfield in Cookham has been withdrawn.

Berkeley Homes’ application to build the houses on land between Poundfield Lane and Terrys Lane had gone to the Planning Inspectorate in July.

It gained significant opposition from Cookham Parish Council and village residents, who formed the Save Poundfield group, which gained the backing of Theresa May MP.

The Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Management Panel had refused permission for it last year, prompting an appeal.

However, the Planning Inspectorate’s website said today the application had been withdrawn.

A letter from Helen Skinner, of the Inspectorate, to the council states: “I have received an email withdrawing the above appeal.

“I confirm no further action will be taken.”