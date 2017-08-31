'Fatberg' blamed for Alfred Major sewage leak

A sewage leak which saw waste seep onto a popular park has been blamed on a ‘fatberg’.

The mixture of fats, oils, greases and non-flushable items blocked the sewer on the Alfred Major Recreation Ground, in High Road, a spokesman for Thames Water said. It was alerted to the leak on Tuesday, August 22 but the mess it created could not be cleaned up until Friday.

The spokesman said: “Once we were made aware of the issue, we removed the fatberg and stopped the leak on the same day.”

Thames Water cordoned off the leak with orange fencing to ‘ensure it was not a danger to the public’.

He added: “We cleared the area on Friday, and are now planning to carry out a further deep-clean of the pipe to try and reduce the likelihood of a blockage like this from happening again.

“Members of the public can help reduce sewage leaks like this by not flushing items such as wet wipes down the toilet, or by not disposing of fats and, oils down the sink.”

Cookham Parish Coun-cil, which maintains the ground, said in a Facebook post on Friday that it had hoped the leak would have been cleaned up earlier.

It said: “The clear-up was promised for yesterday (Thursday, August 24) but as of 10am today the mess is still there and starting to smell in the heat.”

A Thames Water spokesman explained the reason for the delay: “We have to allow a certain period of time before we can clean up the sewage due to safety issues.”