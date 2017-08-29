Boats take to the water for annual Cookham Reach Sailing Club open weekend

It was ‘a perfect day for Cookham but not quite for sailing’ at the annual Merlin Rocket Open Weekend.

This was the view of Nigel Webb, treasurer of Cookham Reach Sailing Club (CRSC), who was speaking at the event on Sunday.

Competitors come from around the country to race their Merlin Rockets – two person boats with a spinnaker – along the River Thames.

There were three races throughout the day with prizes for first, second, third and quickest club member.

Tricia Evison has been a member of the club for over 30 years and took over as commodore earlier this year.

She explained that it wasn't quite the right conditions to race as there wasn't enough wind but the competitors and on lookers were making the most of it and everyone seemed to be having a good time.

She added: “We’ve hosted the event for many years, despite the weather, it’s a lovely day to be on the river.”