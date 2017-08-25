Sat, 26
Sewage leak causes a stink in Alfred Major Recreation Ground

Leaked sewage is causing a stink at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground.

Cookham Parish Council posted on Facebook earlier today that raw sewage started leaking from a manhole cover on Tuesday evening.

It said while engineers from Thames Water had fixed the blockage that caused the leak the resulting mess still remained.

The parish council had previously raised drainage issues with Thames Water.

The post added: “The clear up was promised for yesterday (Thursday) but as of 10am today the mess is still there and starting to smell in the heat.

“Residents are advised to keep clear of the area which is currently fenced off.

“Apologies to any residents affected over the bank holiday weekend - we are chasing TW.”

Councillor Andrew Nye (Cookham Rise Ward) added: “They did send an engineer out today but it was the wrong kind so he cleared it up as much as he could for now but I wouldn't say it was sorted.

“The area is still fenced off and I would still urge people to stay clear of the area for the time being.”

Thames Water could not be reached for comment.

  • omnishambles

    08:08, 26 August 2017

    I'm sure Cookham's overstretched sewage system just needs the council to build another 260 houses to make it work properly.

    Reply

    Report

