Kart racers prepare for Gravity Grand Prix

About 30 gravity-powered karts will be taking to the hills in this year’s Gravity Grand Prix.

The race will begin from the start of Spring Lane to Uncle Tom’s Cabin, at the junction of Warners Hill and Hills Lane.

The event, which is organised by The Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, and is hoping to raise upwards of £15,000, will be taking place on Sunday, September 10.

Visitors can expect a range of themed karts such as The A Team, a shark and Stephenson’s Rocket, capable of speeds of up to 40mph.

Event chairman Paul Webb said: “Speed is not the only factor, and karts win separate prizes for novelty and good engineering.”

This year, every entrant will get the chance to clock a time for their kart – in previous grand prix, entrants which sustained minor damage in the initial untimed run did not receive one.

Fairgrounds and various food outlets will also be at the event which begins at 1.30pm.

Visit gravitygrandprix.co.uk