Cippenham dancers take part in first post-pandemic performance in London

Dancers from the DNC Studio in Cippenham have taken part in first dance performance post-pandemic, while for many children and adults, their first show on stage.

The event took place on Saturday, July 9, in West Kensington, and saw dancers perform to an engaging audience said to be ‘clapping along’ and ‘tapping their feet’ to the display of ‘hard work’ on show for them.

The group share a passion through Indian dance and music, with dancers aged four to 64 getting involved.

With a variety of traditional and cultural dances, the show featured a fusion piece by a Russian dancer, playing tribute to Ukraine.

The show was filled with visuals, music, and costumes, showcasing everyone’s contribution as part of a ‘real team effort’, putting ‘smiles of pride’, on the faces of parents and grandparents.

Nikita Thakrar, the show’s director, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved on and off stage.

“You are all a credit to DNC”.

The studio is located on the Bath Road in Cippenham and conducts classes for people of all abilities.

The company is set to tour the show in Slough later this year.

For more information visit: www.dncstudio.com