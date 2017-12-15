Braywick Heath Nurseries hosts Christmas fair

Biting cold was not enough to put a chill on festivities at the annual Braywick Heath Nurseries Christmas Fair.

Santa greeted guests, including the Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Eileen Quick (Con, Clewer East), at the door to the Braywick Road garden centre on Saturday.

And once inside the horticulture fans were able to relax with a mince pie and cup of mulled wine as well as live music, and a chance to try their hand at the raffle and tombola.

There was even the chance to pick up a tree or a wreath at the store, which also functions as a social enterprise, providing work and other opportunities for people with disabilities.

“It’s an important part of our annual business,” said chairman Robin Pemberton.

“Most people here are on the autism spectrum, people who grow up and are forgotten about.

“But we’re here for the people and for their abilities – while they have disabilities, we're here to support them in a business environment.”