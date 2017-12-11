Theresa May among the visitors for annual Christmas tree festival

The Prime Minister swapped Brexit for baubles with a trip to an annual Christmas tree festival.

Theresa May was at St Luke’s Church, in Norfolk Road, on Saturday, to see the display, where one of the most popular Christmas trees featured decorations made from pictures of the Maidenhead MP.

It was the seventh edition of the event and its biggest yet, with 65 decorated and sponsored trees.

Speaking at the event, Mrs May, who visited with husband Philip, said: “I think it’s magnificent, it gets bigger every year and it’s wonderful.

“It shows off the imagination people have, it’s bright, it’s colourful and it’s a great celebration of Christmas.

“And it’s not just that the trees and the festival is bigger, I get a sense that more people are coming to see it and it’s also brought other churches together to do trees themselves.”

The festival ran from Friday until Sunday, with school children from the area among the visitors over the course of the weekend.

Trees are sponsored for £25 a go by a range of businesses, groups and other organisations, including the Pines Veterinary Surgery, the Royal Borough and the Prime Minister herself.

And there was even one from former school friends of the Rev Sally Lynch, who is due to celebrate her seventh Christmas at the church this month.

Proceeds will be donated to the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service.

The prime minister’s visit came at the end of a gruelling week of Brexit negotiations, but she added it was important to stay rooted in the activities of her constituency.

She said: “As I always say, I’m only Prime Minister because I’m an MP and I’m only an MP because the people of Maidenhead have given me that privilege.

“The work I’m doing on the international stage is about the people of this country and that’s why it’s important we get that right.”