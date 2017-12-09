Rotarians provide Christmas meal for the elderly

12:00PM, Saturday 09 December 2017
A Christmas meal for the elderly provided by Rotarians on Monday was followed by a chorus of carols.
The Maidenhead Rotary Club put on the lunch at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, and the mayor, Cllr John Lenton, joined them.
Rotary President Gurdip Bahra thanked him for attending and the Rotarians formed a choir to lead the guests in their festive singing.
The elderly eaters left with a Christmas box of biscuits to enjoy at home.
