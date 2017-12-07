Father and daughter's Christmas lights raise money for cancer charity

Families have been decking their halls and sprucing their trees in preparation for the festive season.

In Maidenhead, father and daughter duo Michaela Wear and Jason Buckland, who are also next door neighbours, have teamed up to create a bumper set of illuminations on their homes in Foliejohn Way.

And as well showing off their Christmas spirit, they are also raising money for cancer charity CLIC Sargent and the Nottingham Children’s Hospital, which has been treating Michaela’s cousin Ben Hutt, 15, for a brain tumour.

Mum Michelle said: “Jason has been doing the Christmas lights for about 15 years now and it probably takes him two or three days to put them all up.

“This year we got some bad news in the family, Ben hadn’t had any symptoms, but he fell and cracked his head and when he had the scans they found a brain tumour.

“He’s up in Derby and we didn’t feel we could do a lot for him down here, but he’s had months of daily therapy and he’s done it all with a smile on his face.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michaela-wear to find out more and donate.