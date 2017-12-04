In pictures: Marlow Santa's Fun Run expected to raise £40,000

Two charities that raise money to buy life-saving hospital equipment for South Bucks patients and care for bereaved parents will benefit from this year’s Santa’s Fun Run.

Runners limbered up in Higginson Park on Sunday dressed in bright red Father Christmas outfits before making their way to Marlow High Street for the race start.

British Olympic gold medallist Steve Redgrave did the honours and set the sea of Santas on their way around the 5km route.

Runners Dave Lawley and Hanna Hurst crossed the line first and received a certificate from the president of the Rotary Club of Marlow for their efforts.

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Marlow Thames, the Rotary Club of Marlow, and the Marlow Bridge Rotary Club, is expected to raise £40,000.

Scanappeal, which raises money to buy equipment for South Bucks hospitals, is one of the main chosen charities for this year.

The Compassionate Friends charity, a support group that helps parents who have lost a child, is also set to benefit from the run.

John Prout, president of the Rotary Club of Marlow Thames, said: “There were people in Higginson Park setting up from 5.45am this morning.

“The amount of work that goes on behind the scenes is just amazing.”