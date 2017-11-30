Maidenhead Round Table gears up for sleigh ride around town

Santa’s helpers are gearing up for Maidenhead Round Table’s annual sleigh ride around the town in December.

For more than 65 years the Round Table has ensured Santa rides his sleigh through the streets of Maidenhead to meet children and raise money for the charitable group.

Paul Ford, chairman of Maidenhead Round Table, said: “We are all really looking forward to trying to bring a little bit of the magic of Christmas to our local community.

“Every year we have such a fantastic time meeting both children and adults of Maidenhead.

“It's amazing how generous people are, particularly at such an expensive time of year and we are genuinely grateful for all the donations that we can pass on to deserving local charities.”

The sleigh will be setting off from Cox Green on Saturday, December 9, followed by Cranbrook Drive on the Sunday.

Paul added: “As current chair, I know I speak for all our past and present members when and I say how much we love seeing the excited faces all along our routes.

“Our previous Santa sleighs have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities and we are keen to continue to show our support and this year do even more.

“We can’t wait to see as many people as possible between now and Christmas.”

If you would like to help with this year’s Santa sleigh collection for local charities and causes, please email Paul Ford of Maidenhead Round Table at Maidenhead@roundtable.org.uk

Visit www.maidenhead.roundtable.co.uk for more information.

The route:

Saturday, December 9 – St Mary’s Parish Fair and Cox Green

Sunday, December 10 – Cranbrook Drive

Monday, December 11 – Farmers Way

Tuesday, December 12 – Highway / Newlands

Wednesday, December 13 – Pinkneys Green Estate

Saturday, December 16 – Braywick Park and Holyport

Sunday, December 17 – Larchfield

Monday, December 18 – Mencap

Tuesday, December 19 – Upper Altwood / Bannard Road

Wednesday, December 20 – Queensway

Thursday, December 21 – Lowbrook and Bissley Drive

Christmas Eve/ Sunday, December 24 – Chiltern Road