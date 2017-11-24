In pictures: Russell Brand lights up Marlow for Christmas

Comedian, actor and activist Russell Brand was in Marlow last night to light up the town for Christmas.

The star took to a double-decker bus in the High Street to take charge of the annual Switch on and Shop event.

Brand, whose writing credits include My Booky Wook, entertained hundreds of festive fans with jokes about last year’s closure of Marlow Bridge and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge for treating Marlow like ‘real-life Monopoly’.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: “Thank you for having me, I know it was a controversial decision, but I live here and I love it here and I’m so happy you’re all here.

“Every time I come across the bridge to Marlow I feel like I’m coming back home, I love it here, I love these people, I love this town, I love this community.”

He added: “There was a moment when I thought I would probably be about as popular as that lorry driver that broke the bridge.

“I feel this is a beautiful community and any community and town incorporates different types of people with different needs and beliefs, but we come together on nights like this to be on top of a red bus with a suspicious looking plunger.”