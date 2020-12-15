SITE INDEX

    • Turn your business dream into reality through MyWorkSpot competition

    Those dreaming of starting up their own business are being given the chance to do just that thanks to flexible office space providers MyWorkSpot.

    A competition has been launched in conjunction with the Advertiser and other business stakeholders –including Flourish PR and the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce – to offer people the chance to turn their dream of running their own firm into a reality.

    MyWorkSpot, based in Reform Road, is home to about 100 different businesses using its space for flexible or full-time office working.

    The contest will see the winner benefit from free office space at MyWorkSpot for a year, together with a package of support offered by the Advertiser and other member businesses.

    This will include PR training, business coaching and the chance to publicise a business in the press through an editorial article and advert.

    As well as the main prize – which would save the winner nearly £3,000 in office space costs – there will also be a number of runners-up accolades including hot desk memberships and meeting spaces at MyWorkSpot.

    Director David Johnston said it has been a tough time for a lot of businesses but thinks this is the ideal opportunity to make the next step.

    “There is a business in each and every one of us,” he said.

    “We thought we would put together a nice package for anyone who has either launched a business or intends to launch one.

    “We have already built up a big community of businesses here and it is a good thing for us to give a space back.”

    He added: “If you have ever thought about starting a business, now might be a good time to do so.

    “All we want to do is give a new business, or businesses, a chance of success.”

    The application period is open until Friday, January 15. Those interested can visit myworkspotuk.com/blog/startup2021/ to apply.

