Informing Business: Colemans Solicitors raise money for Will Aid scheme

A solicitors in Maidenhead has been recognised as one of the top law firms in the country to raise money through its charity will writing scheme.

Colemans Solicitors LLP raised more than £7,800 for Will Aid – a national campaign which runs every November.

The scheme sees solicitors waive their fee for writing a basic will – instead clients are asked to make a voluntary donation to

Will Aid.

The money is then distributed to nine charities including Age UK, British Red Cross, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, Christian Aid, Action Aid and Trocaire.

Team members from Colemans Solicitors LLP were presented with their certificate on Monday, March 9 at their office in Gardner Road by a representative from Save the Children.

Sophie Hamilton, a solicitor at the firm said: “We were delighted to participate in this year’s Will Aid scheme.

“We recognise that Will Aid is an extremely valuable fundraising scheme for nine very worthwhile charities, and that it is also is an excellent way to encourage members of our local community to make a will. The vast majority of the clients who came to see us had never made a will before.”

Will Aid has raised more than £21m for good causes since it was set up in 1988.

Sophie said the scheme was very popular and they managed to write 83 wills for Will Aid clients.

She told the Advertiser: “We were absolutely inundated with enquiries and it just goes to show the popularity of the scheme.

“Although thinking about what would happen after your death is not the most pleasant of ideas, preparing a will is the only way to have control over what happens to your assets when you die and to make sure that your loved ones are protected.”

To find out more visit www.willaid.org.uk/

Pixsellar CEO wins at UK wide awards

A CEO from Ascot has been announced as a winner of the 10th annual FDM everywoman in Technology Awards.

Sepideh Chakaveh is the founder of Pixsellar, a video streaming website which combines computer vision with AI.

She won in the Innovator category for a woman designing, developing, researching, implementing or being exceptionally creative with technology in an unconventional and innovative way.

Judges said they loved the unique interactive facial emotional analytics system she has developed – with features ranging from security to instant messaging to mental health analytics.

Business could be fined for blocking sewers with fat

Businesses have been warned that if they allow fat, grease and oil to get into sewers they may face prosecution and fines.

Almost 200 blockages in Windsor and Maidenhead last year were caused by fats, oils and grease poured down the sink,

Thames Water has revealed. A further 700 blockages were caused by items which don’t break down in sewers such as wet wipes, nappies and sanitary products.

Customers have been urged to collect fats and oils in a container, such as a yogurt pot or jam jar and leave them to cool down, before scraping them in the bin. Wet wipes and other toiletries should be binned.

Matt Rimmer, Thames Water’s head of waste networks, said: “Sewer blockages caused by unflushable items being put down toilets and sinks pose a massive problem, risking raw sewage backing up in to homes or businesses and costing millions of pounds to clear.

“They can cause massive fatbergs that take a great deal of effort to clean and get the sewer working again.

“We’d urge everyone to help by only flushing the 3Ps – pee, poo and paper – as well as disposing of fat and oils in the bin, not the sink.”

GoodGym wins health award

A gym which sees people carry out good deeds whilst getting fit has won a top award.

GoodGym Slough has been running for 18 months and combines physical activity with volunteering acts such as litter picking and feeding the homeless.

The scheme won the physical activity for health award at the 8th Get Berkshire Active awards, held at the Hilton hotel in Reading.

Judges were impressed with the initiative stating: “Since Good Gym Slough began in 2018, 1,300 deeds have been carried out by 109 participants aged 18-85 from all backgrounds.”