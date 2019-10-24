Theresa May congratulates start-up business course graduates

Theresa May was on hand to congratulate a group of Royal Borough residents who completed business start-up training in Cookham.

They took part in the Strive training, run by Housing Solutions in conjunction with the Royal Borough, East Berkshire Community Learning & Skills Service (CLASS) and Enterprise Cube, learning how to be successful business owners.

On Friday, the final day of the course, the participants took part in a ‘Dragons’ Den’ style presentation at the Chartered Institute of Marketing in Cookham, showcasing their business ideas to a panel of four judges.

The entrepreneurs then officially graduated and were congratulated by the Maidenhead MP, who presented them with their certificates.

Mrs May said: “Maidenhead is fizzing with entrepreneurial spirit and it’s great that Housing Solutions and the Royal Borough work together to help to kick-start and grow new businesses.”

The 12-week programme provided the participants with a strong structure, giving them the guidance and advice they needed to start their businesses.

The entrepreneurs came up with a variety of pitches, including web design, gardening, catering, illustration, an ethical car wash, cleaning and two social enterprises.

While the course was open to members of the public, as it was partly organised by Housing Solutions, several of the participants staying at the affordable housing enterprise were involved, enabling them to kick-start businesses of their own under expert guidance and mentoring.