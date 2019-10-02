In pictures: Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2019

The success of companies across the Royal Borough was celebrated at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The annual event, launched by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, aims to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes.

A sell-out crowd of more than 250 people attended this year’s black-tie ceremony on Friday at the Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, Maidenhead.

Former professional rugby player Richard Parker, now a client services director for management consultancy Lane4, was the compere for the evening.

Winners included RMR Homes, who scooped the Business of the Year prize in recognition of its quality of service and communication with clients.

Alzheimers Dementia Support won the Best Charity Award, sponsored by Baylis Media, after attracting most votes from the public.

The charity also received a donation of more than £1,000 after guests took part in a game of ‘heads and tails’ with cash raised at each table on the night going to the charity.

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, publisher of the Maidenhead Advertiser, said: “Baylis Media was proud to once again sponsor the Best Charity category at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

“Charities play such an important part in our community and the generosity of those attending the awards by through our game of heads and tails meant the worthy winner, Alzheimers Dementia Support, received a donation of £1,116.70 for which they were extremely grateful.

“My thanks goes to all the charities in our community that do so much to help.”

Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards - 2019 winners

Best Small/Medium-Sized Enterprise - Nest Homecare

Best Company to Work For - Right At Home

Best Business Start Up Award - ICON Gym

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Programme - Summerleaze

Business of the Year - RMR Homes

Apprenticeship - Mortgage Required

Excellence in Customer Service - Jade Jones Berkshire

Best Marketing Campaign - Jodie Humphries Digital Marketing and Carters Steam Fair

Fast Growing Business - AND Digital

Best Micro Business - Cube Video

Best Retailer - Goyals

Best Hospitality Business - The Chartered Institute of Marketing

Best Entrepreneurial Business - Safe Solvents Europe

Best Digital Business - CAOSS

Best Charity - Alzheimers Dementia Support