MyWorkSpot host launch party to celebrate move to new home

A co-working startup celebrated its move to a new home in Maidenhead by hosting a launch party.

MyWorkSpot, formerly based at 85 King Street, officially opened its 15,000 sq ft office space at Clyde House, in Reform Road, on Thursday (Jun13).

The company has been operating in the town since July 2017 and offers office, hot desk, meeting and event space to businesses.

Its new home includes a large breakout and event space, a large open-plan co-working area and a range of private office options for smaller businesses needing a permanent home.

The MyWorkSpot team was joined by companies from its member community as well as Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley and Mike Miller from the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce for the launch event.

Director David Johnston said: “Our mission from day one has been to create a work and meeting space for Maidenhead businesses that is an inspiring environment to be in, has an ultra flexible offering to meet evolving needs as member businesses grow and has attainable price points.”

Visit www.myworkspotuk.com/tour for details.