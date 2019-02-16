Olympian Adrian Moorhouse announced as guest speaker for Royal Borough Business Forum launch

Former Olympic swimming champion Adrian Moorhouse has been lined up as a guest speaker for the launch of the Royal Borough Business Forum.

Mr Moorhouse, founder of Maidenhead based management consultancy Lane4, (pictured) will talk about how to create a high-performance environment in the workplace. He will be drawing on his experience as both a business leader and an Olympic gold medallist to offer advice on how to create an engaged workforce.

The forum has been created with the aim of providing a ‘high quality’ networking event for businesses in the Royal Borough.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, part of the steering committee behind the forum, said: “There’s a distinct lack of quality networking events in the area so it means that the businesses in Maidenhead and Windsor are going outside to attend networking sessions.

“The long-term view is that we create a business group for members to enjoy key speakers, forums and round table events with a network of contacts they can rely on.”

Wilson Partners, Colemans Solicitors, the Donald Reid Group and Gardner Leader also helped organise the event.

The first forum will be held at Cumberland Lodge, based in Windsor Great Park, on Tuesday, February 26.

Ross Wilson, chairman of Wilson Partners, added: “The idea behind the event is that it should be inspirational, informative and a lot of fun.

“Hopefully we can provide people with some real tangible nuggets of information and inspire them to take that back to the workplace.”

Tickets for the networking session cost £25 each and include breakfast.

Visit www.eventbrite. co.uk/e/breakfast- meeting-with-adrian-moorhouse-tickets-55960646801 for tickets.