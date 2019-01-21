Networking group makes donation to children's charities

A monthly business networking group has donated £500 to two children’s charities in Berkshire.

The Second Wednesday in Maidenhead (SWIM) group raised the money at its monthly meet-ups held throughout the year at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road.

The sessions, co-hosted by solicitors Gardner Leader and the Thames Valley Business Advisors, aim to provide a relaxed environment for people to meet and promote their companies.

Hilary Messer, a litigation solicitor for Gardner Leader, said: “The selling point is that, unlike other networking groups, you don’t have to do your one-minute presentation in front of the group. You get out whatever you’re willing to put into it.”

On Wednesday, January 9, two cheques of £250 were presented to the Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Colin Rayner.

The money will help support his chosen charities, the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Visit www.tvba.co.uk/second-wednesday-in-maidenhead for details.