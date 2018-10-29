Sales and letting agent branches out to Maidenhead and Marlow

A lettings agency has branched its business into Maidenhead and Marlow.

EweMove is an award-winning hybrid estate agency which has launched the brand to serve the two neighbouring towns and surrounding areas.

Branch directors Danny Rincon and Steve Hay have been Marlow residents for 15 years and say ‘there’s a need for a more bespoke service than traditional estate agents offer’.

It does not have a high street shop but instead operates from private offices in Marlow.

EweMove prides itself on its unique ‘eight wonders’ to try and persuade people to choose it.

These include staying connected to the local community through schools and sports clubs, and finding ‘novel and engaging ways’ to market properties. It also avoids tying tenants into contracts.

The company held a marketing event on Saturday, October 20 in Maidenhead High Street, along with a similar one in Marlow the week before, which ‘went down a treat and attracted a lot of attention.’

Steve said: “We are trying to be very pro-active, getting out there and networking with people.”

The agency is open 24/7, meaning viewings and market appraisals can be booked any time.

Steve said: “Our message is that we want to help people make that dream move and make the process really simple and easy.

“We offer a very good service.

“We have also got accessibility to locals,

and our vendors have access to more buyers. As well as the national scope we are very strong on the local side.”

<Visit >kern<www.ewemove.com/estate-agents/ marlowmaidenhead/ or phone 01628 951088.