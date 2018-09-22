Furnishing business giving away fabric books ahead of relocation

A 110-year-old business is giving away fabric books as it prepares to move ahead of a town centre redevelopment.

R.H. Sands and Sons, a family upholstery and furnishing business founded in 1908, is moving to a new location before its current site in Queen Street is demolished as part of The Landing rejuvination project.

The business, currently run by Peter Sands and his wife Tina, is set to reopen in nearby York Road on Monday.

The shop will take a ‘pop up’ form in its new location, not keeping regular opening hours and looking to do most of its business online and over the phone.

As the new venue is smaller than their current site, Peter is hopeful that people will take some of its old stock away with them to save it going to waste.

He said: “We are clearing out some stock that we have had for 60-70 years.

“Fabric books, in particular, all the time they are going out and coming back in because of fashion.

“We have built up quite a few and someone might want to do a patchwork quilt with them.

“Anything to save us putting them in the skip.”