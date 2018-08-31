SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards finalists chosen

    The finalists for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2018 have been announced.

    Businesses will battle it out in 13 categories at the awards ceremony on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead from 7pm until 1am.

    Among the categories are best company to work for, best retailer and the coveted business of the year.

    The Express has spon-sored the best charity category, with the winner of a public vote held over the summer set to be announced at the ceremony.

    Mike Miller, vice president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the awards initiative, said: “We went through all of the categories and it was a very tight competition. In each category we have a winner, and we are going to recognise the runner-up for a special mention because the standard has been so high.”

    Mike said the awards are a symbol of a company’s high standard and entering can benefit them in a number of ways.

    “[The awards] make businesses feel positive about what they are doing and immediately raises productivity,” he said.

    “They all have a major impact on the business in the area generally. We encourage companies to enter because it showcases their business.”

    Nicola Rogers, awards steering committee member and Express head of commercial, is urging people to secure their tickets now for an ‘outstanding’ event.

    “The level of response and quality of candidates has been outstanding this year, it has been difficult for the judges to choose finalists to go through, and everyone who entered had a fantastic story to tell,” she said.

    “The best charity category received thousands of votes and real support from the community.

    “The event is looking to be bigger and better than last year and tickets are selling out fast so those who would like to attend should book their tickets now for what is expected to be an outstanding evening.”

    The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, September 7.

    Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com 

    AWARD NOMINEES

    Apprenticeship:

    • Mortgage Required Ltd
    • Maersk Line UK Ltd
    • EcoAlly

     

    Best Company to Work For:

    • Berkshire College of Agriculture
    • Bluebird Care Windsor and Maidenhead
    • Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel
    • RMR Homes Ltd

     

    Best Digital Business:

    • Crisp WebDesign
    • Cyreal

    Best Entrepreneurial Business:

    • Grey Matters Consultancy
    • Safe Solvents Europe Ltd
    • Cube Video

     

    Best Hospitality Business:

    • Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel
    • Cumberland Lodge
    • The Chartered Institute of Marketing
    • Holiday Inn Maidenhead & Windsor

     

    Best Large Business:

    • The Rank Group Plc
    • Holiday Inn Maidenhead & Windsor
    • Three UK

    Best Marketing Campaign:

    • EcoAlly
    • Colourpoint

     

    Best Micro & SME:

    • Wilson Partners Limited
    • Mortgage Required Limited
    • Goldstein Legal
    • Jodie Humphires Digital Marketing
    • Nest Homecare
    • Page Hardy Harris

    Best Retailer:

    • Dancia International Windsor
    • GOYALS

     

    Business of the Year:

    • Little Red Hen Day Nurseries Ltd
    • Rebellion Beer Company Ltd
    • Right Kare Ltd/Right at Home Maidenhead
    • RMR Homes Ltd

     

    Business Start Up:

    • MyWorkSpot Maidenhead
    • CAOSS
    • Movolytics Ltd
    • Pro Teeth Whitening Co Ltd
    • Cube Video

     

    Excellence in Customer Service:

    • Cumberlamd Lodge
    • FRESH
    • Cliveden House
    • RMR Homes Ltd
    • Bluebird Care Windsor and Maidenhead
    • Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel
    • GOYALS
    • Rebellion Beer Company Ltd
    • Holiday Inn Maidenhead, Windsor.

     

    Fast Growing Businesses:

    • Mortgage Required Ltd
    • Movolytics Ltd
    • Stubbings Property Market
    • Safe Solvents Europe Ltd
    • MCFT
    • Pro Teeth Whitening Co Ltd

     

    Best CSR:

    • Cumberland Lodge
    • Three

     

    Best Charity:

    • Alexander Devine
    • Berkshire Sands
    • Thames Hospice

