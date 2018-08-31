Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards finalists chosen

The finalists for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards 2018 have been announced.

Businesses will battle it out in 13 categories at the awards ceremony on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead from 7pm until 1am.

Among the categories are best company to work for, best retailer and the coveted business of the year.

The Express has spon-sored the best charity category, with the winner of a public vote held over the summer set to be announced at the ceremony.

Mike Miller, vice president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the awards initiative, said: “We went through all of the categories and it was a very tight competition. In each category we have a winner, and we are going to recognise the runner-up for a special mention because the standard has been so high.”

Mike said the awards are a symbol of a company’s high standard and entering can benefit them in a number of ways.

“[The awards] make businesses feel positive about what they are doing and immediately raises productivity,” he said.

“They all have a major impact on the business in the area generally. We encourage companies to enter because it showcases their business.”

Nicola Rogers, awards steering committee member and Express head of commercial, is urging people to secure their tickets now for an ‘outstanding’ event.

“The level of response and quality of candidates has been outstanding this year, it has been difficult for the judges to choose finalists to go through, and everyone who entered had a fantastic story to tell,” she said.

“The best charity category received thousands of votes and real support from the community.

“The event is looking to be bigger and better than last year and tickets are selling out fast so those who would like to attend should book their tickets now for what is expected to be an outstanding evening.”

The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, September 7.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com

AWARD NOMINEES

Apprenticeship:

Mortgage Required Ltd

Maersk Line UK Ltd

EcoAlly

Best Company to Work For:

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Bluebird Care Windsor and Maidenhead

Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel

RMR Homes Ltd

Best Digital Business:

Crisp WebDesign

Cyreal

Best Entrepreneurial Business:

Grey Matters Consultancy

Safe Solvents Europe Ltd

Cube Video

Best Hospitality Business:

Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel

Cumberland Lodge

The Chartered Institute of Marketing

Holiday Inn Maidenhead & Windsor

Best Large Business:

The Rank Group Plc

Holiday Inn Maidenhead & Windsor

Three UK

Best Marketing Campaign:

EcoAlly

Colourpoint

Best Micro & SME:

Wilson Partners Limited

Mortgage Required Limited

Goldstein Legal

Jodie Humphires Digital Marketing

Nest Homecare

Page Hardy Harris

Best Retailer:

Dancia International Windsor

GOYALS

Business of the Year:

Little Red Hen Day Nurseries Ltd

Rebellion Beer Company Ltd

Right Kare Ltd/Right at Home Maidenhead

RMR Homes Ltd

Business Start Up:

MyWorkSpot Maidenhead

CAOSS

Movolytics Ltd

Pro Teeth Whitening Co Ltd

Cube Video

Excellence in Customer Service:

Cumberlamd Lodge

FRESH

Cliveden House

RMR Homes Ltd

Bluebird Care Windsor and Maidenhead

Castle Hotel Windsor – Mgallery by Sofitel

GOYALS

Rebellion Beer Company Ltd

Holiday Inn Maidenhead, Windsor.

Fast Growing Businesses:

Mortgage Required Ltd

Movolytics Ltd

Stubbings Property Market

Safe Solvents Europe Ltd

MCFT

Pro Teeth Whitening Co Ltd

Best CSR:

Cumberland Lodge

Three

Best Charity: