Bianco Nero sets up Crowdfunding page to upgrade restaurant

An Italian family-run restaurant has set up a crowdfunding page to improve its building.

Bianco Nero in Bridge Street, Maidenhead, wants to improve the front signage and move the door to the centre which will allow access for wheelchair users.

The restaurant is looking to raise £4,000 for the improvements and anyone who donates £20 will receive 50 per cent off their food bill.

On the crowdfunding page it states: “We have become known in the area for Mamma’s Orecchiette Pasta made by our very own mum.

“We want to be able to improve the frontage as this used to be a cafe and it doesn’t do the restaurant justice.”

A total of £150 has been raised so far.

Visit www.crowdfunder. co.uk/bianco-nero/ to donate.