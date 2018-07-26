Window cleaning firm wipes away competition at business awards

A window cleaning firm wiped away the competition as it won a prize at the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Ryemead, based at the Rose Business Centre in Marlow Bottom, came out on top in the High Growth Business of the Year category.

The company is run by former Maidenhead United striker Steve Hughes, who finished top scorer for the Magpies in the 2005-6 season.

Despite his goal-scoring exploits, Hughes could not save the club from relegation but helped secure an immediate return by winning promotion the following season under the management of Johnson ‘Drax’ Hippolyte.

Ryemead is focused on providing high-quality, scheduled commercial cleaning services and holds contracts across London and the South-east.

It also offers an out-of-hours cleaning team to meet its customers’ needs.

Managing director Steve Hughes said: “It was such an incredible buzz for me and the team to be presented with the award.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce for their invaluable support and thank Eacotts Chartered Accountants for sponsoring our award.”

The company picked up its award during a ceremony at Reading’s Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, June 27.