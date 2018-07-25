Thames Valley Fertility celebrates first birthday

A fertility clinic which helps couples create a family of their own has celebrated its first anniversary.

Thames Valley Fertility launched in July last year to provide hopeful parents with an IVF service in Maidenhead.

In 12 months, it has completed 160 treatment cycles, with 41 per cent of women falling pregnant.

The clinic celebrated its progress by welcoming new parents and their children to its centre at Clarion House, Norreys Drive, on Saturday, July 14.

General manager Sonya Rutherford said: “All IVF clinics are really passionate about what they do because they are creating life.

“But I think the difference here is the staff are personally invested in each and every patient that walks through the door.”

The clinic’s anniversary coincided with the 40th birthday of the world’s first test tube baby, Louise Brown, who was born at Oldham General Hospital on July 25, 1978.

Fertility problems continue to affect people in the UK, with one in six couples likely to experience problems conceiving.

Patients who attend the clinic can undergo tests to establish the causes of infertility.

A range of treatments are then made available, including the fertilisation of eggs with sperm in an incubator, embryo freezing and ICSI treatment, which involves the injection of single sperm into each egg.

Sonya added that the clinic is now looking to ramp up its treatments

in the following year, with

a target of 500 to 600 cycles in the next 12 months.

“That pride of being

able to help someone that otherwise wouldn’t be able to have a family is what gives our staff the satisfaction,” she added.

Visit www.thamesvalleyfertility.co.uk for more information.