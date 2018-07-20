IT firm praises impact of Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

A past winner at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards has praised the event for celebrating the dedication of the business community.

Pythagoras, based at the Grove Park Industrial Estate, won the Business of the Year category at last year’s awards.

The computer consultants said the initiative, led by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and supported by Baylis Media, also provided a chance to honour the strategic vision of local businesses.

Julian Stone, chief executive of Pythagoras, added: “We were thrilled to be named as winners in the Business of the Year category.

“Winning the award has strengthened our position in the UK business community and recognised our growth and success over the last 18 years.”

Nominations for each award category close on Friday, July 27.

See www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.

The ceremony takes place on Friday, September 21, at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead.