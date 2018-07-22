Three UK rolls out free digital training sessions across the country

Free digital training sessions will be rolled out by a telecommunications company in a bid to help people get the most out of their technology.

Three UK, based at Grenfell Road, Maidenhead, has trained all of its 2,800 in-store retail staff to deliver digital skills sessions that can be requested by anyone, regardless of what network they belong to.

The scheme aims to empower and educate people of all ages and abilities on maximising the potential of their tech products including mobile phones, tablets and business applications.

Paula Cave, director of retail at Three UK, said: “We believe that digital skills are vital for making the most of everyday life.

“It generates innovation, opportunity and even new work or career possibilities for some.

“We’ve found that it can also enhance personal skills and interests, enabling them to learn or communicate with the people that matter.”

A survey by Lloyds Bank published in 2017 found that 21 per cent of the UK population lack basic digital skills.

It said a lack of access, skills, confidence and motivation all stopped customers from getting online.

Three said the expansion of its ‘Discovery’ sessions, which have proved popular in Maidenhead, underlined its commitment to helping individuals, community groups and small businesses make the most of mobile technology through free workshops.

Sessions will cover a range of different topics from online shopping, social media and cyber security.

Paula added: “We are proud of how our stores are playing such a powerful role in their respective communities and the feedback from the young and old has been so humbling.

“This extensive roll-out emphasises our commitment to reducing digital exclusion and helping even more people to make the most of their mobile technology.”

Email discovery@three. co.uk or visit your nearest store to book a free Discovery session.