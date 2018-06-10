Solicitors putting customer service expertise into business awards

A firm which prides itself on its customer services will use its expertise to judge a category in the Maidenhead and Windsor Business awards.

Colemans Solicitors, in Gardner Road, is sponsoring and judging the Excellence in Customer Service Award for the first time.

Managing partner Kate Williams will judge the applications.

She said: “We chose that award because as a firm it ties in with our ethos and our way of working.”

“Even when people are going through a situation they don’t want to be going through, they’re still delighted with the service that they receive from us and that’s the challenge we have to rise to.”

Businesses entering this category will need to demonstrate in their application how they are committed to providing excellent customer service and give examples of how customers have benefitted as a result.

Kate has a clear idea of what excellence in customer service looks like to her.

She said: “For me good customer service is just going that extra mile.

“Going that bit further to make sure your customer or client is happy and hopefully over-delivering on what their client expects.”

“No one gets everything right 100 per cent all of the time but there’s an opportunity to turn a problem into a really good situation.”

The closing date for the entries is July 27, with a black tie awards dinner taking place on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, from 7pm-1am.

Companies in Maidenhead and Windsor can enter the competition in up to three categories by going to www.mwbusinessawards.com/Categories and downloading the relevant application.