Lane4 expands into bigger Maidenhead office

Swanky new offices for a management consultancy firm were opened by its Olympic Gold-winning managing director on Monday.

Lane4’s employees piled into its new premises at the Tor Building in St Cloud Way to check out the mod cons.

The company has moved from Bourne End to the spacious new workplace to accommodate its growth, which has delighted co-founder and managing director Adrian Moorhouse.

Adrian took gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and enjoyed an illustrious competitive swimming career.

In 1995 he co-founded Lane4, which was named after the pool lane he was in when he won gold.

The Olympics continued to be important to the company.

“2012 was a bit of a turning point for us,” Adrian explained.

“A lot of us got a bit distracted by the Olympics.”

About 20 per cent of the company’s then-60 members of staff worked at the London games in some capacity.

Some went as volunteers, others as sports psychologists, and Adrian was commentating.

He said that after the games, the company’s higher ups decided to examine the business because ‘companies were a bit confused about what we were’ and ‘our marketplace was a bit unsure about where we stood at that point’.

Inspired by the FTSE companies Lane4 worked with, a strategy was put together which concentrated on ‘clarity and focus’.

He said the company wanted to ‘really get clarity on what our product is, what our marketplace is’.

A ‘balanced approach’ between customer, employee, product and market was the key to the huge increase in growth, Adrian said.

‘Wowing’ customers and making employees think they have ‘the best job they have ever had’ were vital to the strategy.

It led to the company moving from annual revenue of about £6million to just over £15million within six years, with this year’s take expected to be even higher. Nearly 200 people are now working for the company – and that meant it had to find new premises.

Adrian hopes the company will fit in well with Maidenhead’s business community, which he thinks is set to ‘thrive’.

“We want to see the town booming,” he said.

“We want to be part of that.”