Maidenhead cleaning firm sweeps up expansion funding

A cleaning firm from Maidenhead will continue its expansion across the UK after sweeping up a funding package worth more than £800,000 from HSBC.

The six-figure funding from the bank has been used to help Molly Maid buy assets, including its headquarters in Moorbridge Road, which had previously been rented.

The company now plans to open its own sites in cities including Southampton, Bristol and Cambridge as it increases its focus on the Midlands and South of England.

Molly Maid chief executive Kevin Hipkins said: “Driving national expansion is top of our agenda and with HSBC’s support, led by our relationship manager at the bank Tom Gooder, we’ve had the confidence to commit to an ambitious five-year growth plan.

“The move to expand will see us setting up a readymade business in target locations, enabling us to establish the Molly Maid brand in new regions and capitalise on the booming demand for professional household cleaning services.

“We estimate this industry is valued at more than £2.7 billion and growing.”

Molly Maid has already built up an array of franchise locations across the UK and will use part of its £863,750 funding package to add to these.

Sharon Byde, HSBC’s area director for West London Business Banking, said: “Molly Maid’s fast-paced expansion plans show great ambition, with multiple new locations planned in the next five years.

“The brand is already well-known but with this new funding for its future plans, it’s set to become a household name nationally.

“We look forward to working with Kevin and his team to help the business reach its full potential in new locations across the UK.”