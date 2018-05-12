Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards: What it takes to win best retailer award

As the July 27 deadline for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards continues to approach, the Nicholsons Centre manager Jane Wright has revealed what is required to win the Best Retailer Award.

The centre is sponsoring the category.

Jane said: “The awards are a great opportunity to showcase local businesses.”

The Nicholsons is looking for retailers providing ‘outstanding customer service’ and those fighting in a challenging and changing High Street.

“It is critical to recognise the town’s retailers,” she said.

“We wish to showcase them so that customers use their local town centre.

“It is a fundamentally important part of the High Street and especially in a community.”

Last year, Waitrose took the award.

Companies can enter themselves into the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards by visiting mwbusinessawards. com/Categories, selecting the relevant category, and then downloading and filling out an application form.

Up to three categories can be entered.

They include best marketing campaign, the hospitality business award and the apprenticeship award.

Stephen Shanly, who boated across the Atlantic earlier in the year for charity, will compere the awards dinner.

That will take place on Friday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn. Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for further details.