Parfitt Cresswell Solicitors launches book on planning for later life

A book equipping people with everything they need to know about planning for later life has been launched by Parfitt Cresswell Solicitors.

The Later Living Guide covers a range of topics including wills, inheritance tax, care homes and pensions.

It has been penned by Teresa Payne, owner of the Victoria Street-based firm, with the help of specialist contributors.

Teresa said: “This book is all about empowerment.

“Empowering the reader to take control of their later years and understand what they need to be thinking about and planning for now to guide them through the good times and the bad.”

An official book launch took place at Waterstones, in Peascod Street, on Thursday, April 26.

The book will be available to order from Waterstones and Amazon.