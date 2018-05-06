Marketing manager reveals what business award judges are looking for

Businesses have revealed what it will take to win a 2018 Maidenhead and Windsor Business Award.

After 2017’s awards were a big success, some new categories have been added including the best marketing campaign, sponsored by Lime Blue Solutions, and best hospitality, sponsored by Ellora.

Nominations for all the awards are open now, with the ceremony set to take place on Friday, September 21, at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

Lime Blue marketing manager Zoe Mitten said: “We are really pleased to be involved in the awards. We were a part of it last year and it’s a great initiative and a great way for companies of all sizes to really raise their profiles.”

She revealed the company will be looking for a marketing campaign that stands out and is ‘out of the box’.

It will measure the success of both online and offline campaigns in the way they target their audiences and achieve objectives.

Ms Mitten said: “I think good campaigns are always memorable.

“When you look at any large brand they do something that sticks in the mind as well as meeting their objectives and raising the brand’s profile.

“It’s a very exciting time for business in the area because of the Crossrail project, other developments.

“The local people are being attracted to the area for work and pleasure.”

Another new category, best hospitality, recognises excellence in product or service delivery in the hospitality industry.

The judges of this award will be looking for high-quality customer service and engagement with both employees and communities.

Success will be measured in terms of sales growth, profitability, or future growth plans.

Companies can enter themselves into the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards by visiting mwbusinessawards.com/Categories, selecting the relevant category, and then downloading and filling out an application form.