New chamber president sets sights on business expo

The new president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) has set his sights on introducing a business expo to the town.

Marc Jones replaced Olu Odeniyi in the role earlier this month after formerly serving as the chamber’s vice president.

He now hopes to set up a business show with the aim of showcasing the different companies operating in the area.

Marc, who works for IBB Solicitors, said: “I think my main aim as the incoming president is to secure a business expo in Maidenhead.

“That’s something I’d be keen to do with the council to help publicise the benefits>kern< that business can have for Maidenhead and showcase what we have to offer.”

Offering a voice to both the business community and residents on key issues including the proposed regeneration of Maidenhead town centre is another goal for the new president.

He said the chamber could act as a ‘critical friend’ in its relationship with the Royal Borough, pointing to its role in helping to persuade the council to back down over its proposed Sunday parking charges.

He added: “We can lobby the council on behalf of members and residents.

“One example from during my time as vice president was to push the opposition to parking fees on Sundays.

“That was very much led by the chamber and we got more than 1,000 supporters which secured an audience with the local authority.”

Marc thanked his predecessor, Mr Odeniyi, for his three years of service as president and added that he hoped to create a chamber with ‘multiple faces’ and split responsibilities between its directors.