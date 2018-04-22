Businesses set for boost from Let's Rock the Moor return

Firms in Cookham are looking forward to Let’s Rock the Moor and the bumper business it brings to the village.

The 10th annual Let’s Rock the Moor festival, on May 19, is expected to bring thousands of people to Cookham.

The Old Swan Uppers pub is looking forward to an influx of newcustomers and business on the day.

Katie Roberts-Smith, manager of The Old Swan Uppers, said: “It’s really good for local businesses, it’s really busy and brings people to the area.

“There’s always a great atmosphere and there’s never any trouble. Its always one of our busiest days.”

Katie has worked ‘three or four’ festivals, and feels that the one-day event helps to put Cookham’s businesses on the map.

She said: “People who don’t normally cometo the area see us and then come back because they popped in before.

“Cookham is a lot busier on that day and while some people have different views on that, from a business point of view it’s really great.

Maliks restaurant, in High Street, is also looking forward to the event, and will have a kitchen on site for the day.

It will be serving meat and vegetable dishes, samosas and more to all festival-goers from a stall, and serving meals to VIPs in the hospitality area.

Maliks owner Malik Ahmed said: “I lovefestivals so it’s great for me to be there and enjoy the event.

“I think its good for business around Cookham, it brings a lot of new people in and many of them come back.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and available at: letsrockthemoor.com/tickets/.