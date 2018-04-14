Maidenhead chamber of commerce president steps down

After more than three years at the helm the president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) is stepping down.

It was Olu Odeniyi’s last day in the role yesterday. He is passing on the chain to Mark Jones, an accountant from Maidenhead.

Mark was the cham-ber’s vice president for Olu’s first two years in post.

Olu has lived in Maidenhead since 1993, moving to the town to work at Nortel Networks.

For the past 15 years he has worked as a cyber security specialist.

Alongside his role as president the 50-year-old is also a trustee of three charities including the Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

“I was only planning on being president for a maximum of one year but I realised there was no one to take it on so I thought I’d stay and do it myself,” said Olu.

“It has been a lot of work but I have really enjoyed supporting the business community.

“One of the things I wanted to do was demonstrate to the business community the value a chamber of commerce can bring.”

In his time as president, events Olu has chaired include talks from the chairman of Crossrail Terry Morgan and representatives from Great Western Railway.

He said many of the events hosted by MDCC have seen people travel from around the country and even from abroad to attend.

Olu’s last AGM as president was due to be held last night (Wednesday) and now Mark will take over the role, supported by vice president Reena Sandhu.

“I wish Mark and Reena all the best and I am very happy to help them,” added Olu.