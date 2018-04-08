BBC producer stresses importance of teamwork at networking event

A BBC producer and journalist gave a networking talk on teamwork, discussing the importance of honesty and trust in the field.

Dominic Hurst, who works on BBC News at 10, was the speaker at Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce’s (MDCC) One20 Lunch Club on Thursday, March 29.

The event was a big success, with the 33 attendees ‘very, very, very engaged’ in what Mr Hurst had to say on teamwork.

Olu Odeniyi, president of MDCC, said: “Dominic talked about when he was covering stories that he’d produced for the BBC when they were in situations where there were very angry mobs, literally in situations where had they not adhered to best practices it could have cost them their lives.”

Mr Hurst discussed his experience in the journalism field, and how that can be applied to a business setting.

Olu said: “In one situation there was tear gas being fired. They didn’t get to their gas masks quick enough and they were the victims of the tear gas, which wasn’t very pleasant.

“The team-working tips that he had learned and shared as a result of that were applicable for other, less severe situations.”

“There may not be a loss of life, but there could be a loss of contract or a loss of reputation.”

The event also involved a productive networking session.

“There was a lot of talk and networking going on during the event, both from the moment they arrived, through the lunch and afterwards,” said Olu.

The MDCC will host the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards later this year, with a launch lunch for the event being held at Maidenhead Holiday Inn on Thursday, April 19.

For more information visit: www.mwbusinessawards. com