Royal Borough property boss speaks at One20 Lunch Club

The views of local businesses are wanted ahead of the planned redevelopment of Maidenhead, a networking group heard.

Barbara Richardson, the managing director of RBWM Property Company Ltd, spoke to a meeting of the One20 Lunch Club on Thursday, January 25.

The event at Fredrick’s Hotel, Shoppenhangers Road, Maidenhead, gave business people a chance to learn more about the regeneration of the town.

Speaking at the meeting, Ross Wilson, of Wilson Partners Ltd, said: “I have never yet in 40 years had anyone paint the picture of what Maidenhead is going to look like in the future.

“I have never seen a vision we can all get behind.”

Ms Richardson replied that it was not up to just ‘the local authority’ to decide what the vision is.

“I do want to get a view from some of the businesses to see what they really want and need and what their staff needs are,” she said.

The redevelopment of Maidenhead Golf Club is set to be taken on by the council and a joint venture partner, which has not yet been chosen.

The 132-acre site has been earmarked for more than 2,000 homes and would also see a new primary and secondary school and health and community facilities.

Ms Richardson said that although the site was expected to have some shops she did not want it to hit town centre trade.

She said: “In addition there would be the provision of convenience stores. But we do not want anything to distract from the town centre.”