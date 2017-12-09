Start-up graduates pitch to Dragons' Den-style panel

Budding entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch their ideas at an event on Friday.

This year, 17 people graduated from the Strive programme, run by Royal Borough’s Grow Our Own team and Enterprise Cube.

A presentation day took place at the Macdonald Hotel in Windsor, the culmination of 12 weeks of hard work.

On the day, 15 of the graduates pitched their ideas to a Dragon’s Den-style panel, comprised of the Royal Borough deputy mayor Cllr Eileen Quick, Linda Roberts from Housing Solutions, Nicola Rogers, the head of commercial at Advertiser publisher Baylis Media, and previous graduate Wendy Bould, who now runs Wendy Bould Parenting.

The programme starts off with five weeks of business

basics and focuses on teaching the students how they can start a business without spending a fortune.

Businesses included a gardening service, a dog walking business and a website consultancy firm.

The pitches were not a test but were instead a chance for participants to practise

speaking about their businesses in a professional environment.

Tom Berrill, from Enterprise Cube, said: “It feels great to have completed another programme in the Royal Borough.

“The entrepreneurs attending the Strive programme are all at different stages of their start-up journey.

“Some are exploring their business ideas while others are already out there trading.

“However, all of them have made great strides forward over the past 12 weeks and the quality of the presentations today was fantastic.”

The next free 12-week course will start in January.

Tom added: “The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Housing Solutions are great partners and have continued to show faith in their residents and local enterprise by funding these start-up projects.

“We love delivering our programmes in Maidenhead and look forward to the start of our next course in January.”

Anyone interested can contact Lara Rodriguez on Lara.Rodriguez@RBWM.gov.uk or 01628 685661.