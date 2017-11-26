New chairman for Burnham Business Association

The new chairman of Burnham Business Association (BBA) hopes to bring her energy and enthusiasm to the role.

Anne Inglis has a career spanning more than 25 years in leadership roles within the IT and telecoms sector, most notably with BT.

She started her own homecare business serving the South Bucks, South Wycombe and Slough areas. Based in Summers Road in Burnham, Bluebird Care now employs in excess of 100 people.

Anne said: “I hope to bring some enthusiasm to the role and will be looking to reinvigorate the association and its membership and make more use of social media to attract people to the village.

“I am delighted to be new chair of BBA and would like to thank the parish council for stepping in to ensure the Christmas lights will bring brightness and joy to the High Street this year.”