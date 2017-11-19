National award for Ways into Work success story

A hard-working woman has been recognised for the progress she has made in her job.

On Wednesday, November 8, Mollie Wallice was presented with The David Grainger Award at the British Association of Supported Employment’s annual conference.

Mollie, 24, of Winter Hill Road in Pinkneys Green, has worked at IT company Softcat in Marlow for about a year.

She has an autism spectrum condition and a year ago was helped into employment by Ways into Work, based in Courthouse Road.

The award is presented to a person with a disability who has made ‘outstanding progress in their employment and is a significant team player’.

Ways into Work managing director Laura Davis said: “We are so proud of Mollie, she has worked exceptionally hard and you can see such a difference in her. She is getting on with everybody and making a real difference in the place she works.

“In our job, the most exciting bit is when people don’t need our support any more.”

The organisation helps people find jobs and provides support for the employee and employers once one is found.

In the application for the award, Lillie Perkins, HR and Graduate recruitment manager, described her as a ‘Softcat superstar’.

She said: “Mollie is efficient, diligent, and hardworking. She is innovative, committed, and always willing to go the extra mile.

“Mollie continues to learn and develop daily, and is a pivotal part of our business.

“I can hands down say she is one of Softcat’s favourite employees, she has exceeded all our expectations and Softcat is a better place for having her around.”

She was presented the award by Hugh Pullinger, head of disability and work opportunities division at the DWP.

“Mollie stood up in front of 200 delegates and gave the most inspiring speech,” added Laura.