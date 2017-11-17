Independent pop-up shop opens in the Nicholsons Centre

Home-made chutney, candles and quirky gifts are just some of the products on offer at an independent pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre.

Pop Up in Maidenhead has been opened for the second year running by Ranjana Nagi and showcases products from more than 25 independent retailers based in the area.

Ranjana, who organises Eat on the High Street, said the reaction had been amazing since the shop opened next door to Poppies.

She said: “I have partnered with Made in Maidenhead who provided the furniture and antiques.

“Last year we were only open for 10 days, but now we are open until December 27 which gives us a longer stint.

“Since we opened last week it’s been ridiculous, it’s been amazing and we almost ran out of stock.

“I am not running this shop for profit, it’s a way for smaller businesses to get more established.”

The shop is open from 9.30am-5pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.