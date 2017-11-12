New tuition centre opens in Maidenhead High Street

A private tuition centre has opened its doors in Maidenhead.

Bright Young Things opened for business in the High Street on Wednesday, November 1.

The company was founded in 2006 and also provides home tuition. It was started by Woody Webster and Malachy Guinness, who met while studying at Oxford University.

In the past five years the co-directors have focused on opening after-school tuition centres and already have centres in High Wycombe, Harrow and St Albans. The centre provides English and maths sessions for five to 16-year-olds.

There are also timetabled lessons for children sitting the 11-plus and entrance exams for private schools.

Woody, 35, said the agency was founded to ‘provide parents with choice’.

“We believed that parents want to invest in their children’s education,” he added.

The company plans on opening more centres across the country and hopes to have 10 in the next four years.

Speaking about the Maidenhead launch, Woody said: “It’s been our mission to bring high quality affordable after-school tuition to high streets across the UK.

“Maidenhead follows on directly from our successful centres where we’ve helped hundreds of students build confidence and reach their academic potential.”

Co-director Malachy said the aim of the company is to help students build confidence in school and ‘fulfil their academic potential’.

Operations director for Bright Young Things Luke Christian said all tutors are graduates with a ‘genuine passion for their subjects’ who go through a rigorous interview process and are DBS checked.

“Bright Young Things’ ethos of high quality tuition, focused on traditional learning, has proved to be successful and works as a real complement to in-school learning,” he said.

“We’ve been delighted to watch students in our tuition centres develop and flourish academically and we are thrilled now to be opening up our next centre in Maidenhead.

“The core numeracy and literacy skills that children learn with us translate perfectly back into the school classroom and results.”

Another centre is set to open soon in Hammersmith.

