Maidenhead entrepreneur using laughter to tackle stress in the workplace

Laughter workshops are being run by a Maidenhead-based entrepreneur to boost wellbeing in the workplace.

Tabitha Beaven set up Light Mind about a year ago.

Coming from an HR background, she now delivers ‘carefree singing’ and laughter sessions to companies of all sizes.

The 38-year-old said: “I had to hit the reboot button.

“I’d got to the point where I was going to work and delivering but I’d leave the office and crumble.”

She took a sabbatical and ‘did more things to make herself smile’.

She set up Maidenhead’s Tuneless Choir in June last year. She is also a trained laughter yoga leader.

Since setting up Light Mind, Tabitha has worked with companies including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Royal Voluntary Service.

“The reality of today’s world is that we are under more pressure and more stress,” she said.

“A lot of companies have stress management projects but I want to consider the perspective to stop people getting to that point.

“The difference that I am bringing to the market is it’s not just about wellbeing.

“Because of my HR background I know it is the company that benefits.”

As well as the laughing and singing wellbeing sessions, Light Mind delivers team- building workshops for companies.

Tabitha came into the Advertiser offices on Friday to give us a taste of one of her laughter workshops.

She explained that laughing and smiling, even if forced, releases the chemical serotonin, which can improve your mood.

Luke Matthews, news editor for the Advertiser’s sister papers the Slough and Windsor Express, who took part, said: “We shook hands and laughed in each other’s faces, pushed laughter lawnmowers around the newsroom and drank from laughter cocktails.

“Doing anything like that at work is always going to feel awkward, but that awkwardness over the stupidity of the situation can turn the laughter from forced to real.”

Tabitha says a focus on wellbeing in the workplace is becoming more and more necessary in today’s world.

“If it keeps going the way it is going things are just going to fall apart and I have personally felt that,” she added.

See www.lightmind.me for more information.