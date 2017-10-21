Olympic cyclist comes on board to promote 'life saving' medical bracelets

An Olympic cyclist has come on board to promote a Maidenhead-based business.

ICE ID specialises in medical bracelets for sportspeople to aid quick treatment and communication with loved ones.

The company has joined forces with Bryan Steel, a cyclist on the British team pursuit for more than 10 years who competed in four Olympic Games, 14 World Championships and three Commonwealth Games during an 18-year international career.

He won two Olympic and five World Championship medals as part of the GB men’s pursuit team that included Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The company’s owner Gila Overton, who was a pro cyclist in South Africa, said the bracelets can ‘speak for you when you can’t’ as often in accidents mobile phones are damaged or locked.

Bryan said: “Safety is paramount and when an accident occurs providing vital information in the shortest possible time is critical to the likelihood of a successful outcome.

“Training outdoors means you have to take precautions and whilst I can’t control vehicle drivers out on the road I can take steps to protect myself. ICE ID is a very simple yet highly effective product that assists the best possible response.”