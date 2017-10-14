Website for Berkshire parents set to expand into Bucks

A pair of mums are preparing to launch the next stage of their website.

Little Ankle Biters was set up in April by friends Michelle Cairncross and Kate Gregory to provide information for parents across two counties.

Michelle, of Cox Green, runs the Berkshire side while Kate runs the Oxfordshire side from her home in Thame.

In the next month, the pair hope to set up a Buckinghamshire part to the website, which they will manage jointly.

The duo worked together in marketing at Vodafone for nine years and left to set up the company together to work more flexibly around their children.

Michelle who has two children Ruby, four, and Harry, three, said so far reaction to the site has been ‘extremely positive’.

“We have everything from ideas for days out to child friendly restaurants,” said the 38-year-old.

“Working parents are so busy and the site brings everything together.

“Everyone who has used it has given us some good feedback.”

The website can be found at ankle-biters.co.uk