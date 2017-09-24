Largest office bingo game record broken in Maidenhead

More than 200 people gathered for a world record breaking game of office bingo.

Employees of Mecca Bingo and its owner Rank Group broke the record for the largest office bingo game on Tuesday, September 12.

The game took place at the Rank Group headquarters in Saint Cloud Way, Maidenhead.

As well as setting a new record, donations raised £400 for the Carers Trust.

The previous record stood at 97 and was set by a Phillipines-based company.

The record was broken with 235 people taking part in Maidenhead.

Leading the game was Paul Heath who has worked at Mecca Bingo for 28 years and called tens of thousands of bingo games.

Caroline Webb from the company said: “We had great fun coming together as a business to smash this world record – which only seems appropriate for us.”